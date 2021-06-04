Sashikanth opens up on rift with Dhanush!

In a recent media interaction, producer Sashikanth has opened up on the rift with Dhanush over the release of Jagame Thandhiram on Netflix.

"A lot of things have been written about my relationship with Dhanush on social media. But the truth is that Dhanush and I have been friends for the last ten years. Both Dhanush and I wished only the good for our film Jagame Thandhiram. There is nothing wrong with his idea to release the film in theaters. His fans would've celebrated the film in theaters", said Sashikanth.