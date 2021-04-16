Sasikumar: In MGR Magan, the entire village advise Samuthirakani and me

Speaking at the media meet of MGR Magan , the film's hero Sasikumar said: "When Ponram narrated the script to me, it sounded unique because generally, both Samuthirakani and I will be advising everyone in our films. But in MGR Magan , people from the entire village would advise us but we wouldn't listen to anyone".

Sasikumar also said that cinema will survive despite all the technological advancements and there is no end to the art form.

"Sathyaraj sir plays my dad in the film. I told my director to give preference to Sathyaraj sir in the title credits. His name would appear first and I feel that it's the right way when we share screen space with such senior actors", added Sasikumar.

Produced by Screen Scene, MGR Magan is all set to release on April 23.