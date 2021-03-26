Sasikumar plays Jyotika's brother in her next!

It's well known that director Ra. Saravanan of Kathukutti fame is currently helming an emotional drama with Jyotika, Sasikumar, Samuthirakani, Soori, Kalaiyarasan, and Nivethitha in the lead.
In his recent interview, Sasikumar has revealed that in Saravanan's film he plays Jyotika's elder brother and Samuthirakani plays her husband. The film is all about how Jyotika tackles her upright husband and ruffian brother. Sasikumar says that the film will be an emotional drama in the lines of Pasamalar.
Produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment, Imman is composing the music for the film, Velraj cranks the camera and Ruben is taking care of the cuts.
Saravanan has completed the shoot in Tanjore and surrounding locales. Sources say that the film will be releasing in the second half of this year.
