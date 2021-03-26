Sasikumar plays Jyotika's brother in her next!

It's well known that director Ra. Saravanan of Kathukutti fame is currently helming an emotional drama with Jyotika, Sasikumar, Samuthirakani, Soori, Kalaiyarasan, and Nivethitha in the lead.

In his recent interview, Sasikumar has revealed that in Saravanan's film he plays Jyotika's elder brother and Samuthirakani plays her husband. The film is all about how Jyotika tackles her upright husband and ruffian brother. Sasikumar says that the film will be an emotional drama in the lines of Pasamalar.