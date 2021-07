Actor and director Sasikumar has signed a new rural mass entertainer with debutant filmmaker Hemanth, an earlier associate of director Gokul.

To be produced by Lakshman's Prince Pictures, Imman is composing the music for the film, Ganesh Chandra cranks the camera, National Award-winning stunt duo Anbariv takes care of the stunts, Milan has been roped in as the art director, and Siva Nandheeshwaran is in charge for the cuts.