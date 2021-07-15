Sasikumar to lock horns with JD Chakravarthy!

As reported yesterday, Sasikumar has signed a rural action entertainer with debutant Hemanth, an associate of director Gokul. The latest update is that JD Chakravarthy, who was introduced by Ram Gopal Varma is playing the antagonist in Sasikumar-Hemanth's film.

JD Chakravarthy has also acted in a few Tamil films including Kannathil Muthamittal, Kaccheri Arrambam, and Sarvam.