Sasikumar to lock horns with JD Chakravarthy!

As reported yesterday, Sasikumar has signed a rural action entertainer with debutant Hemanth, an associate of director Gokul. The latest update is that JD Chakravarthy, who was introduced by Ram Gopal Varma is playing the antagonist in Sasikumar-Hemanth's film.
JD Chakravarthy has also acted in a few Tamil films including Kannathil Muthamittal, Kaccheri Arrambam, and Sarvam.
Produced by Lakshman's Prince Pictures, Imman is composing the music for the film, Ganesh Chandra cranks the camera, National Award-winning stunt duo Anbariv takes care of the stunts, Milan has been roped in as the art director, and Siva Nandheeshwaran is in charge for the cuts.
Prince Pictures is also bankrolling Karthi's Sardar with PS Mithran. Simran, Raashi Khanna, and Rajisha Vijayan are playing the lead roles in Sardar.