Sasikumar's Kombu Vatcha Singamda to release on November 26

Directed by SR Prabhakaran of Sundarapandian fame, Madonna Sebastian, Soori, Mahendran, Hareesh Peradi, and Inder Kumar are playing pivotal characters in Kombu Vatcha Singamda.

After back-to-back OTT releases Udanpirappe and MGR Magan, Sasikumar's rural mass entertainer Kombu Vatcha Singamda is all set to release on November 26.

Produced by Inder Kumar's Redha The Cinema People, NK Ekhambaram has cranked the camera for the film and Dhibu Ninan Thomas of Kanaa fame is composing the music.

Sun TV is holding the satellite and digital rights of Kombu Vatcha Singamda. The trailer of the film was launched in September on Sun TV's official YouTube channel. Meanwhile, there is no clarity on the release date of Sasikumar's long-delayed Rajavamsam that was supposed to release on October 1.

