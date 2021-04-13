Sasikumar's 'MGR Magan' to release on April 23

After a series of postponements, popular production and distribution house Screen Scene has announced that Sasikumar's upcoming rural action entertainer MGR Magan will be releasing on April 23 despite the 50% occupancy in Tamil Nadu theaters.

Directed by Ponram of Rajini Murugan and Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam fame, Mrinalini Ravi plays Sasikumar's pair in the film while veteran actor Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Samuthirakani, and Singampuli are playing pivotal characters in the rural entertainer.

Vinoth Rathinasamy has cranked the camera for MGR Magan, popular folk singer Antony Daasan takes care of the music and Vivek Harshan has edited the film.

The makers have released a new poster with the caption "50% Occupancy, 100% Entertainment".

Sasikumar's one more film Rajavamsam was supposed to release on March 12 but got postponed for unknown reasons