Sasikumar's 'Rajavamsam' to release on October 1

Sasikumar's long-delayed commercial action entertainer Rajavamsam is all set to hit the screens on October 1. The film was supposed to release in April but due to the COVID19 pandemic, the makers pushed the release. Now, as the theaters have reopened, Rajavamsam is scheduled to release on October 1.

Directed by KV Kathirvelu, an erstwhile associate of Sundar C, Sendhur Films’ Raja is bankrolling Rajavamsam. Nikki Galrani, Yogi Babu, Radha Ravi, Thambi Ramaiah, Sathish, Vijayakumar, and Singampuli are playing pivotal characters in the film. Touted to be a film set in the rural backdrop, the film also talks about family values, says a source close to the team.

Sasikumar also has MGR Magan, Munthanai Mudichu remake, Pagaivanukku Arulvaai, Kombu Vatcha Singamda, Udanpirappe, and a yet-untitled film with debutant filmmaker Hemanth in the pipeline