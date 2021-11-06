'Sasural Genda Phool' star Ridhiema Tiwari talks about sibling love on Bhai Dooj

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Ridhiema Tiwari, who made her Bollywood debut with the Vidya Balan film 'Begum Jaan', and is also known for her characters in television shows such as 'Do Dil Ek Jaan' and 'Sasural Glenda Phool', says Bhai Dooj is very important for her because it brings back memories of her childhood with her brother Abhishek Tiwari.

Ridhiema said: "My brother lives in Pune, so I couriered his 'dooj teeka' in advance. I'll pray for his good health, happiness and success in life. He was very happy to know about my new project and suggested that we meet up whenever I get breaks between shoots. We may plan a short family vacation to celebrate it together another time."

Explaining why Bhai Dooj means so much to her, Ridhiema said: "Having a sibling connects me to my childhood. Through the good, bad and ugly, and even rivalries, sibling love is an experience to live for. It is as important for one's personal growth as any other experience in life. Having a great bond with a sibling is the best gift one can have."

The actress, who's all set to reprise her role in the second season of 'Sasural Genda Phool', said that her brother was her best friend and that he had a great sense of humour.

Ridhiema said: "We have been the best of friends since childhood. Of course, work and family commitment give us little time to bring back the long hours we once used to spend together, but we make sure we make happy memories out of every moment. We are both spontaneous and adventurous. My brother's sense of humour is kickass."

She recalled the fun they had when they were younger. "There were times when we would slip away from boring weddings or family lunches for a quick drive or to grab something more interesting to eat," she said. "We both are foodies and love to travel. Born in the same month, August, we are very similar and yet we are opposites."

--IANS

