Satellite channels ask Acharya to know the realities!

The makers of ‘Acharya’ are quoting staggering prices as if it were ‘Baahubali 2’. The makers are promoting it as the biggest multi-starrer as it features father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. Directed by Siva Koratala and produced by Niranjan Reddy, ‘Acharya’ is all set to release on May 13, 2021.

While the movie distributors have mostly agreed to their high prices, the satellite channels have shown the mirror. It is neither ‘Baahubali 2’ nor ‘RRR’, the channels firmly told the makers.

‘Acharya’ team quoted prices on par with ‘RRR’ for the satellite rights as a bouquet (Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi versions). A prominent Telugu channel straight away rejected the further discussions after the price quote. Except for the Telugu version, all other versions hardly matter. So, they don’t want to shell out such a hefty price.

After realizing that no channel would buy for such a hefty price, the makers have reduced 40% of their earlier quote.

‘Acharya’ has been in the making for a long time and director Koratala Siva and the producer are trying to recover the budget from non-theatrical rights like satellite, dubbing, and OTT. They have already clinched the theatrical deal in Telugu states for a whopping Rs 110 Crore.

