Naai Sekar is the title of comedy actor Sathish's new comedy film with AGS Entertainment. Directed by Kishore Rajkumar, Pavithra Lakshmi of Cooku With Comali fame is playing Sathish's pair in the film and a dog plays a pivotal role. Anirudh Ravichander has sung a single track for the film.

Meanwhile, this announcement has come as a big setback for Lyca Productions and Vadivelu who tried their best to get the Naai Sekar title from AGS Entertainment.