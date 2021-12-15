Sathyan Anthikad names his Jayaram – Meera Jasmine movie, Makal

Veteran director Sathyan Anthikad has revealed the title of his forthcoming movie, which is nearing completion. The movie has been named Makal.

Jayaram and Meera Jasmine are playing the lead. Meera is back in movies after a break.

Devika Sanjay, who was there in Sathyan’s last directorial venture, Njan Prakashan, is also part of the main cast.