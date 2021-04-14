Sathyan Anthikkad to team up with Jayaram and Meera Jasmine

Veteran director Sathyan Anthikkad has announced his next with an interesting lead cast. Jayaram and Meera Jasmine will play the lead roles.
Devika Sanjay, who was noted in his Njan Prakashan is doing an important role. The cast also includes Sreenivasan, Innocent, and Sidhique.
Central Productions is the production banner. Dr. Iqbal Kuttippuram is the scriptwriter. S Kumar wields the camera. Vishnu Vijay is the music director. The shooting will start during mid-July.
Meera Jasmine is making her comeback after a couple of years. The actress was last seen in a cameo appearance in Poomaram (2018).