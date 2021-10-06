Sathyan Anthikkad’s Jayaram-Meera Jasmine movie to start rolling soon

Vetaran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikkad is teaming up with Jayaram and Meera Jasmine next. The shooting of the movie will start in Kochi during the second week of October.
Dr. Iqbal Kuttippuram is the script writer. S Kumar is the cinematographer. Vishnu Vijay is the music director.
Meera Jasmine is back in movies after a break.
Sathyan Anthikkad’s last release as a director was the Fahadh Faasil starrer Njan Prakashan. The filmmaker was planning a Mammootty project, which has been postponed now.
Sathyan Anthikkad has directed Jayaram in movies like Mazhavilkkavadi, Thalayanamanthram, Kanalkkaattu, My Dear Muthachan, Thooval Kottaram, Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal, Yathrakkarude Sradhakku, Manassinakkare, Bhagyadevatha and Kadha Thudarunnu.