Sathyaraj- KS Ravikumar film shelved!

Tamil Nadu Theater Owners and Multiplex Association's President Tiruppur Subramaniam and producer RB Chowdhary had earlier announced that they are going to produce a film with Sathyaraj on a profit-sharing basis. The film was supposed to be directed by KS Ravikumar and it was meant to help the struggling theaters with no theatrical releases during the lockdown.

But now, Tiruppur Subramaniam has said in a voice note that the proposed film is shelved as they couldn't kick start the shoot during the pandemic. Also, one of the two remake rights they bought had a resemblance with Ponmagal Vandhal, which wasn't received well on OTT.

Subramaniam thanked those who believed him and promised that he would soon return to Chennai and make a new announcement.

The veteran distributor and theater owner also clarified that he hasn't got any money from others for the said project. The film was also supposed to have Vijay Sethupathi and Parthiepan in special cameos.

All the actors and technicians in the film were supposed to work without remuneration and only on profit sharing basis.



