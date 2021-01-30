Sathyaraj on board for Suriya 40!

Though Sathyaraj heaped praise on Suriya in various events, they never shared screen space in the past. For those who don't know, Sathyaraj is a close relative of Suriya that the latter's dad Sivakumar helped him to foray into the film industry.
The latest update is that the veteran actor has agreed to play a pivotal role in Suriya's upcoming film with director Pandiraj.
To be produced by Sun Pictures, Priyanka Arul Mohan of Doctor and Gang Leader fame plays Suriya's romantic interest in the biggie and Imman has been roped in to compose the music.
Meanwhile, Pandiraj has denied the news stating that the film is a political action thriller featuring Suriya as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. We hear that the film is likely to be a family action entertainer like Kadai Kutty Singam.
The shoot of the film is likely to begin next month.