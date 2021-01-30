Sathyaraj on board for Suriya 40!

Though Sathyaraj heaped praise on Suriya in various events, they never shared screen space in the past. For those who don't know, Sathyaraj is a close relative of Suriya that the latter's dad Sivakumar helped him to foray into the film industry.

The latest update is that the veteran actor has agreed to play a pivotal role in Suriya's upcoming film with director Pandiraj.