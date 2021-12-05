  1. Sify.com
  4. Sathyaraj's younger sister Kalpana Mandradiar passes away

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sun, Dec 5th, 2021, 11:41:19hrs
Chennai, Dec 5 (IANS) Kalpana Mandradiar, the younger sister of well-known actor Sathyaraj, passed away at a private hospital in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

She was 66 years old.

She is survived by a son named A. Mahendar.

Sources close to the actor say that Kalpana, who hails from Kangeyam in Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu, had been unwell for a week. As a result, she had been admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore for treatment.

However, her condition deteriorated and she passed away on Saturday evening.

--IANS

mani/kr

