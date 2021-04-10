Satish Kaul, 'Bachchan of Punjabi films', dies of Covid-19

The late actor, said to be in his early to mid-seventies, had also acted in the popular show "Vikram Aur Betaal", and was often hailed as Amitabh Bachchan of Punjabi cinema in his heydays.

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Veteran actor Satish Kaul, who was best known for his role of Lord Indra in BR Chopra's "Mahabharat", passed away in Ludhiana on Saturday. He died owing to Covid-19 complications.

Kaul, who worked in over 300 Punjabi and Hindi films along with several TV serials, shifted to Punjab from Mumbai in 2011 with plans to start an acting school in Ludhiana. However, things didn't work out and the project failed badly, bringing financial woes. The actor was living in financial difficulties from last few years and had even sought help publicly from the film industry.

Speaking to IANS last year, he had given an update on his situation, saying: "I don't stay in the old age home. I am staying in a rented place in Ludhiana," Satish dispelled the rumour, speaking to IANS in a frail tone. I shifted to this place from the old-age home two years ago. I am staying here with a woman, Satya, who takes care of me."

Kaul is survived by Satya Devi, his caretaker.

--IANS

ym/vnc