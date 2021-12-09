Satish Kaushik elated to work with his Kirori Mal College's juniors

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Filmmaking can be a tough process, but for Satish Kaushik, it turned out to be easier as he had his college acquaintances working along with him on his new project 'RUM'.

On Thursday, Satish took to Instagram and shared his experience working on the short film.He wrote, "Power Of Young Generation .. enjoyed shooting a short film...a quirky thriller with a unique name RUM .. Ravi Uljhan Mein with a team of enthusiastic, talented young filmmakers & actors. It was a learning experience to play Ravi. Cheers to the team which mainly had my Kirori Mal College's juniors and from FTII."Satish also shared a BTS video from the sets of the film.Satish recently won his first National Film Award for his film 'Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nai Hoti'. (ANI)