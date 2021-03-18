Satish Kaushik tests Covid positive

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik has tested positive for Covid-19. He is currently under quarantine at home.

Kaushik, 64, took to Twitter to share his health update with netizens and requested everyone who came in contact with him recently to get themselves tested.

"Attention please!! I have been tested Covid positive. I would request everyone to get tested, who came in contact with me in the last few days. I am home quarantined. Your love, best wishes & blessings will help. Thanks," Satish Kaushik shared on Twitter.