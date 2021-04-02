Satish Salgare happy to be back on a TV show set

Satish says he missed the TV sets after small screen shoots were halted because of the pandemic last year. He is enjoying the fact that process has started again.

Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Actor Satish Salgare will be seen in the television series "Mere Sai", and he says he is happy to be back on the set of a small screen show.

"It's not a secret how low the past year has left us all. Getting back and working again, entertaining people yet again, gives me immense pleasure. And that too with a show like 'Mere Sai', which is so widely watched and loved. It's exciting to be back on a set, getting ready and shooting, even while maintaining all safety protocols and measures in mind," he said.

"I have been an ardent follower of Sai baba since a long time. Playing a role in a show that is dedicated to his life and work was enough for me to say yes to it," he added.

Satish plays the role of Kulkarni Sarkar in the show. He describes his character saying: "He is the head of the village and someone who doesn't believe in miracles or magic. He starts loathing Sai Baba. The narrative moves into how Kulkarni Sarkar creates difficulties for Sai baba and what follows."

Talking about how challenging the role is, he adds: "Kulkarni Sarkar is a very daunting character which required a lot of preparation. Getting a hang of the language of that era was a little tough. That took a little effort on my part. But our show's director has a vision which makes it a lot easier to work on the character and get the tone right. A good team makes a team player work harder."

