'Saturday Night Live' pays tribute to late scribe Anne Beatts, DMX

Washington [US], April 11 (ANI): Popular American TV show 'Saturday Night Live' paid photographic tribute to writer Anne Beatts and rapper DMX, both of whom died this week.



According to Deadline, Beatts, one of the late-night sketch show's original writers, died on Wednesday at the age of 74. Her cause of death was not disclosed.

Beginning her career in comedy writing at 'National Lampoon magazine', Beatts wrote for 'SNL' for five seasons, between 1975 and 1980. In concert with her writing partner Roshie Shuster, she created such beloved characters as nerdy high schoolers Todd DiLaMuca and Lisa Loopner (played by Bill Murray and Gilda Radner), Laraine Newman's Shirley Temple-like child psychiatrist and the lustful Uncle Roy (Buck Henry), among others. Earning an Emmy and five nominations for her writing on 'SNL', Beatts also created the 1982 comedy series 'Square Pegs', and wrote on such SNL-related projects as 'Saturday Night Live 25'.

Later in Saturday's show SNL honoured DMX, who passed on Friday, after suffering a heart attack, following a reported drug overdose. The iconic rapper and actor was 50 years old, reported Deadline.

Launching into his career in the early '90s, DMX released seven studio albums, including 'It's Dark and Hell Is Hot' (1998), 'Flesh of My Flesh', 'Blood of My Blood' (1998), '...And Then There Was X'(1999), 'The Great Depression' (2001), 'Grand Champ' (2003), 'Year of the Dog... Again' (2006) and 'Undisputed' (2012). The three-time Grammy nominee's sole appearance as SNL's musical guest was on February 12, 2000, on an episode hosted by Julianna Margulies. (ANI)

