Satyadeep Mishra joins cast of web series 'His Storyy'

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Actor Satyadeep Mishra has joined the cast for the series "His Storyy".

The actor plays the role of Kunal, a devoted husband and father, who always tries to do the right thing for his family.

"It is exciting to play a character like Kunal at a time when people are more accepting, informed and willing to see things from another person's perspective," he says.