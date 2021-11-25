'Satyamev Jayate 2' director Milap Zaveri wants John Abraham in all his films!

Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) 'Satyamev Jayate 2' director Milap Zaveri opens up on casting John Abraham for his movie and he was all praise for John on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar, and director Milap Zaveri came to promote their movie.

While talking about the film host Kapil Sharma asked Milap whether John was already confirmed for the role in 'Satyamev Jayate 2'. The director said that he wants him to star in each of his films.