Saudi Arabia outlines roadmap to boost museum sector

The existing museums in capital Riyadh, including the National Museum and the Masmak Fort Museum that witnessed the birth of the Kingdom, will be remodelled and reshaped, Xinhua news agency quoted the Commission as saying in a statement on Sunday.

Riyadh, Sep 20 (IANS) The Museums Commission of Saudi Arabia has outlined a strategy to upgrade the sector of museums in the country.

It aims to expand the number and category of museums to attract more visitors, the statement said.

The plan will see Saudi Arabia's museums focus on its cultural identity.

Stefano Carboni, CEO of the Museums Commission, said that the strategy will bring about best-practice international-standard advancement in this vital cultural sector.

"Our strategy will enrich the lives of all who reside in and visit the Kingdom. We will develop the sector through inspiring displays and programs, training the first true generation of museum sector experts," he added.

The first new museum will be a smaller version of the Saudi Arabian Museum of Contemporary Art in Ad Diriyah district.

The Black Gold museum in Riyadh, a permanent museum dedicated to artists' interpretation of the history of oil, will open soon in partnership with the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Centre.

In addition, teamLab Borderless Jeddah, an immersive digital art space, is planned to open in 2022.

A number of significant institutions such as the Royal Art Complex Museum, the Digital Art Museum, and the Museum of Prince Mohammad bin Salman International Centre for Arabic Calligraphy will open in the medium run.

The country's cultural vision is built around energising 16 unique cultural sub-sectors which will facilitate a contribution of more than $23 billion, or about 3 per cent of its GDP by 2030, and create more than 100,000 jobs.

