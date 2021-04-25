Saudi Arabia reports 1,072 new Covid-19 infections

The ministry announced nine more deaths over the past 24 hours due to complications caused by the deadly virus, the Saudi Gazette reported.

Riyadh, April 25 (IANS) Single-day coronavirus cases stayed above 1,000-mark on Saturday with 1,072 new infections recorded over the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 411,263 and the virus-related fatalities to 6,887.

The ministry also reported 858 recoveries in 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 394,529.

The Riyadh region recorded the highest number of new cases with 447 followed by the Makkah region with 236 and the Eastern region with 164 infections. The remaining cases were detected in other regions of the Kingdom.

According to the ministry, there were 9,847 active cases and 1,224 of them were in critical condition.

