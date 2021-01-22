'Saw' director: Gore, violence no longer gimmicks in horror films

Los Angeles, Jan 22 (IANS) Director Darren Lynn Bousman, known for helming the Saw films, says gore and violence are no longer gimmicks in cinema.

The director is directing the latest film in the "Saw" franchise, which stars Chris Rock as detective Zeke Banks.

"Chris came in with a thriller concept. He pitched this very elaborate, dense idea. We wanted it to feel much more like 'Seven'. But it has so many ties to the mythos of 'Saw'," said Bousman, reports contactmusic.com.