  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Malayalam
  4. Say No to Dowry, Mohanlal’s dialogue from 'Aarattu' is mass

Say No to Dowry, Mohanlal’s dialogue from 'Aarattu' is mass

Source :SIFY
Author :MOVIEBUZZ
Last Updated: Mon, Jun 28th, 2021, 10:18:11hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
aarattu

As Kerala is discussing the need to get rid of the dowry system, Mohanlal has posted a scene from his forthcoming movie, Neyyattinkara Gopante Aarattu.

His character from the movie tells a group of girls, the only aim in life of a woman is not marriage but self-reliance.

The superstar posted this note along with the video: “Say No to Dowry. Let’s strive forward and create a Kerala where there’s justice and equality for women.”

Neyyattinkara Gopante Aarattu has been directed by B Unnikrishnan. Udaykrishna is the scriptwriter. 

Here is the link: https://fb.watch/6nSUxea2tc/

 

 

 

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features