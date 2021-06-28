Say No to Dowry, Mohanlal’s dialogue from 'Aarattu' is mass

As Kerala is discussing the need to get rid of the dowry system, Mohanlal has posted a scene from his forthcoming movie, Neyyattinkara Gopante Aarattu.
His character from the movie tells a group of girls, the only aim in life of a woman is not marriage but self-reliance.
The superstar posted this note along with the video: “Say No to Dowry. Let’s strive forward and create a Kerala where there’s justice and equality for women.”
Neyyattinkara Gopante Aarattu has been directed by B Unnikrishnan. Udaykrishna is the scriptwriter.
Here is the link: https://fb.watch/6nSUxea2tc/