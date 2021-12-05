Sayantani Ghosh gets engaged to beau Anugrah

Taking to Instagram, Sayantani shared several pictures from the pre-wedding festivities. In one of the images, she can be seen flaunting her engagement ring.For the occasion, she chose to wear a traditional saree teamed up with beautiful jewels."Engaged," she captioned the picture along with a red heart emoji.Anugrah was seen wearing a red coloured kurta.Reportedly, Sayantani and Anugrah have been dating for over eight years, and will soon tie the knot.Meanwhile, on the work front, Sayantani is playing the lead role in the TV show 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main'. (ANI)