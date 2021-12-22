Sayyeshaa talks about her weight loss journey

Sayyeshaa gained some weight after her delivery but known for her disciplined lifestyle and fitness routine, she has lost all the extra kilos and become fit once again.

"It’s never easy to lose weight especially after a delivery. However one has to remain consistent and determined and it’s inevitable that you will lose the extra weight. At the end one should not set unreal goals. Every woman is beautiful in her own way. Being slim is good because it relieves our organs from visceral fat. Being healthy should be the target.It takes time . Don’t just see a celebrity and set your goal . Each individual has a different body and health condition. This picture is just to show that fitness for me is a lifestyle and it makes me happy @thevinodchanna the ultimate trainer #fitness #health #workout#eatright #hydrate", wrote Sayyeshaa on Instagram.