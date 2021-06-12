'Scam 1992' is top Indian series in IMDb list of highest-rated TV shows

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) The popular series "Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story" has made it to the Top 10 Highest Rated TV Shows Worldwide list of Internet Movie Database (IMDb). This makes the Pratik Gandhi-starrer directed by Hansal Mehta the highest rated Indian show in the list of 250 titles.

