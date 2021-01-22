'Scam 1992' star Pratik Gandhi starts rom-com 'Atithi Bhooto Bhava' in Mathura

Mathura, Jan 22 (IANS) The upcoming romantic comedy Atithi Bhooto Bhava, toplined by Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi, went on floors in Mathura on Friday.

The film also features Jackie Shroff in a pivotal role, and actress Sharmin Segal features opposite Pratik in the romantic comedy. Apart from Mathura, the film will also be shot across several locales including Vrindavan, Gokul and Gwalior.