'Scam 1992' star Shreya Dhanwanthary to play crucial role in 'Looop Lapeta'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): Actor Shreya Dhanwanthary will be seen playing a pivotal role in the upcoming movie 'Looop Lapeta', starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin.



Shreya became a household name after her powerful performances in the insanely popular series 'Scam 1992' and 'Family Man'.

The makers were looking for a popular and strong actor to match up to Taapsee and Tahir (who play Savi and Satya respectively), and Shreya, who has worked with Ellipsis previously, was the instant choice for the part of Julia in the new-age millennial film.

Speaking about her role in the forthcoming film, she said, "There were many reasons for me to take up the film. The part offered to me was so delicious I couldn't say no. I took my first steps with Tanuj and Atul from Ellipsis. The title is so loopy. And because I am always itching to try something new and crazy, which is what Looop Lapeta is."

Helmed by filmmaker Aakash Bhatia, 'Looop Lapeta' is being bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar), and Aayush Maheshwari.

The upcoming film is a Hindi adaptation of the 1998 German movie 'Run Lola Run', written and directed by Tom Tykwer. Franka Potente played the titular role of Lola, while the film also starred Moritz Bleibtreu. The German film followed a woman who needs to obtain 100,000 Deutsche Mark in 20 minutes to save her boyfriend's life.

As of now, 'Looop Lapeta' is scheduled to release this year. It was initially slated for a January release this year but was pushed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.


