'Schitt's Creek' actor Annie Murphy bags role in 'Witness Protection'

Murphy will also executive produce the project.According to Deadline, 'Witness Protection' revolves around a woman who has always defined herself by her romantic relationships, but when she is forced to enter witness protection, she must try to figure out who she really is for the first time while maintaining her cover and keeping the criminals at bay.Murphy even took to her Instagram account to express her excitement on reuniting with scribes Rupinder Gill and David West Read of the Emmy-winning 'Schitt's Creek', who will write and executive produce the feature."Reunited with mother and father and it feels so good," she wrote.For the unversed, Murphy had won Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the Emmys last year for her role of Alexis Rose in 'Schitt's Creek'. (ANI)