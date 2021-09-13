'Schitt's Creek' fame Dan Levy's debut Met Gala look showcases love to LGBTQ community

In order to go with this year's fashion event's theme 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion', Levy worked with the designers to create a powerful ensemble that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community.Levy's Met Gala outfit features an image of two men kissing.He even took to Instagram to give more details about his ensemble."I was fortunate enough to also get to work with @jonathan.anderson and the incredible team of designers and craftspeople at @loewe on a look that meant something to all of us. With support from the estate of American multimedia artist and LGBTQIA+ activist, David Wojnarovicz (1954-1992), Jonathan and the design team built upon an image of two men kissing from Wojnarovicz's work, Fu** You Faggot Fu***r, named after a homophobic cartoon the artist had come across," he wrote.Levy added, "But rather than feed on the message of hate, we wanted to celebrate queer love and visibility - acknowledging how hard artists like Wojnarovicz had to fight, while also presenting the imagery in a way that offered a hopeful message. Tonight, we're celebrating the resilience, the love, and the joy of the community while honoring a crucial American voice that was taken from us too soon."Social media users have heaped praises on Levy for his support for LGBTQ people."Inspired. Thank you for always supporting LGBTQ community," a netizen commented.Levy came out as gay at the age of 18. (ANI)