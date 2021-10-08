'Schitt's Creek' getting the Monopoly treatment with new version of classic board game

The Emmy-winning sitcom's Instagram account unveiled on Thursday that a new edition of Monopoly, the timeless Hasbro board game, will be released branded with the show's characters.The gallery of pictures in the post led with an image of Schitt's Creek matriarch Moira Rose, played by Emmy Award winner Catherine O'Hara, uttering the phrase "They would have a virtual monopoly on this town."Other images showed the new edition's board and colourful play money, with another showing the unique game pieces, including Moira's rounded sunglasses and a Rosebud motel room key."Introducing, Monopoly: Schitt's Creek Edition," the caption read.As per People magazine, the new 'Schitt's Creek' edition of Monopoly retails for USD 39.99, according to game supplier theop.games."Join the Rose family on opportunistic adventures as you buy, sell, and trade popular locations from the show, including The Rosebud Motel, Bob's Garage, Herb Ertlinger Winery and more," the description read.Monopoly, which first came out in 1935, has had many special editions over the years, from 'Star Wars' and 'Pokemon' versions to those honouring 'Game of Thrones' and 'Rick and Morty'.Created by series stars Dan Levy and Eugene Levy, 'Schitt's Creek' ran from 2015 until 2020 over the course of six seasons. It won nine Emmy Awards for its final season. (ANI)