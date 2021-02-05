'Schitt's Creek' star Emily Hampshire to feature in 'Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman' remake

Washington [US], February 5 (ANI): 'Schitt's Creek' star Emily Hampshire is all set to feature as the lead character in the updated version of Norman Lear's 1970s syndicated hit 'Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman.'



According to Variety, Hampshire will also be doubling up as an executive producer and she will also be co-writing the script with Jacob Tierney, who will serve as showrunner.

Sony Pictures TV is believed to have plans to shop the show to buyers during the upcoming weeks. This will mark the latest series remake from Lear cannon, after the release of the recent critically acclaimed reimagining of 'One Day at a Time'.

The new 'Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman' show is being developed by Lear and Brent Miller's Act III Prods. with Sony, as per Variety.

The original show was a satire of soap operas that earned a cult-like following. It starred Louise Lasser, who had then played the role of Mary Hartman. Lasser also received an Emmy nomination for portraying the role.

As per Sony, the new version gives a spin to the characters revolves around a small-town woman who suddenly becomes a social media celebrity. (ANI)

