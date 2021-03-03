'School Of Rock' star Rivkah Reyes faced bullying after film's success

Now 28, Reyes, who uses they/them gender neutral pronouns, has revealed how they were "sexualised" as a minor with men telling them they "couldn't wait" for Reyes to "turn 18".

New York, March 3 (IANS) Rivkah Reyes, who made a mark as a child actor in the 2003 film "School Of Rock", has revealed that the film's success resulted in bullying and addiction.

"After production wrapped, when I first came back to school, people were really nice or really mean. There was no middle ground. I was literally followed around the school with people chanting 'School Of Rock'," Reyes said in an interview with New York Post.

In the interview Reyes also revealed that they yearned for a bigger role, just so that "people would stop calling me Katie" -- her character's name in the Jack Black-starrer, which became the highest grossing musical of the decade.

Currently, Reyes is producing an upcoming podcast, "Where Are We Now", which will feature other child stars as guests.

