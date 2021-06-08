Schools in Japan's Okinawa close amid Covid surge

According to the local government in Okinawa, a majority of high schools and junior high schools were shut on monday as there has been a surge in infections among younger people, reports Xinhua news agency.

Tokyo, June 8 (IANS) Many schools in Japan's southernmost prefecture of Okinawa have closed temporarily in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 among young people, authorities said.

The prefecture is currently under a coronavirus state of emergency and the latest measure to tackle the spread of the virus involving closing schools will be effective through June 20.

According to the Okinawa government, of all 183 Covid-19 cases reported on Sunday, teenagers and younger people comprised around 20 per cent of the total.

Okinawa confirmed 104 new coronavirus cases, according to the latest figures released on Monday evening, bringing the total to 18,603.

Nationwide, Japan's total tally of infections since the outbreak of the virus reached 763,785, with 1,278 additional cases confirmed Monday.

The death toll has now topped 13,600.

--IANS

ksk/