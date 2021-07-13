Schools in Tamil Nadu waiting for govt nod to open

Chennai, July 13 (IANS) The academic community and school managements of Tamil Nadu are waiting for the government's nod to open in the state. The call for reopening of schools has begun after neighbouring Puducherry announced resumption of classes for students from 9 to 12 standard as well as opening of all colleges.

Tamil Nadu school managements are of the opinion that online classes are affecting the studies of the students and that the schools are waiting for a government nod to resume classes.

K.R. Neelakantan, Principal, Bhavan Vidya Mandir School, Ashok Nagar, Chennai, told IANS, "The government should at least give clearance for the opening of 12 standard classes. Once the classes are open in this category, we can try to reopen classes from 9 to 11 and then at a later stage of junior classes. The Covid-19 cases are coming down and the reported fresh cases and active cases have also fallen, hence it is the appropriate time that schools are reopened."

The teachers and managements are of the view that due to online classes, students' physical strength as well as their social interactions are badly affected.

Muthu Ramalingam, Principal, AMRP higher secondary School, Madurai, told IANS, "The children don't have any social contacts and they are just working online with the only interface being a machine. This is affecting them socially and there are no physical activities. This will lead to a major depression in these children. I strongly advocate reopening of schools, at least for class 12 students."

With the calls from different corners coming up regarding the opening of schools in Tamil Nadu, the state government is likely to take a decision after a high-level meeting scheduled in a couple of days.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu education department told IANS that the department has already communicated to the ministry regarding the opening of schools but is awaiting clearance from the chief minister.

A senior official with the department told IANS, "I think in a couple of days time, there will be a high-level meeting chaired by the chief minister and a decision will be taken. It is high time, schools are opened in Tamil Nadu and we expect the government to respond pro-actively for the same."

--IANS

