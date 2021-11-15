Schools to be opened in phases: Bengal Minister

State Education Minister Bratya Basu has said that the government is keen to normalise the school functioning depending on the Covid situation in the state.

Kolkata, Nov 15 (IANS) After the announcement of the opening of the schools from Class 9 to 12 from Tuesday, the state government is planning to open the schools in phases.

Speaking at a programme, Basu said, "It was necessary to make the students return to the mainstream of education and considering this Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced opening up of educational institutions from November 16. We are beginning with Classes for students o 9 to 12 and also for college and university students. We will review the Covid-19 situation after some days and gradually all classes right from the junior level will be reopened."

He reiterated that all precautions in connection with Covid have been taken for reopening of the schools, colleges and universities. Basu made it clear that it is the discretion of the respective guardians whether they will be sending their wards to school for physical classes and there is no compulsion that everybody has to attend school.

The next phases of opening of the schools depends on the successful implementation of the opening Class 9 to 12 from November 16. The state education department has already issued a strict guideline to the schools so that all the Covid protocols are followed.

According to the state government guidelines, students of Classes 9 and 11 will report at 9.30 a.m. and the classes will be held from 10 a.m. to 3.30 a.m. Similarly, Classes for 10 and 12 will be held from 11 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. In both the scheduled timings, students have to report to school half an hour in advance.

The schools are dividing the classes in two or more separate rooms depending upon available resources so that Covid protocols can be maintained. No guardians or other visitors will be allowed on the campus and sharing of tiffin and drinking water is strictly disallowed.

Wearing masks is compulsory for all students, teachers, and non-teaching staff. The private schools in the city have also made separate plans of resuming educational activities from Tuesday.

"The health of the students is the priority for the state government and that will be kept in mind before taking any decision. We will have a careful look at the students for the next three months and if it is observed that the running of the classes is not having any effect on the health of the students, then the government will decide the next course of action. Apparently, it seems that we will be able to run the classes in the next six months," a senior education department official said.

