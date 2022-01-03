Schools to remain closed for students till grade 8, wedding guests limited to 100 in Jaipur

However, in other places, the district collector and the education department will jointly take a call after watching the situation.

Jaipur, Jan 3 (IANS) In view of rising Covid-19 cases, the Rajasthan government has announced new curbs under which schools for students till class VIII will remain closed in the district till January 9.

As per the new guidelines issued by the state Home Department on Sunday night, the number of guests have been restricted to 100 and 20 at a wedding ceremony and a funeral, respectively.

Those flouting the norms will have to pay a fine of Rs 10,000.

Also, as per guidelines, a legal permission from the SDM for the wedding ceremony is mandatory and those flouting it will be fined.

While places of worship shall stay open, distribution of 'prasad', worship material or 'chadar' at religious places, has been banned.

Those who are double-vaccinated will be able to visit temples and will have to wear masks and follow social distancing at all times.

Further, every passenger coming from abroad will have to undergo RT-PCR test at the airport. Every international traveller will have to remain quarantined till his/her report comes negative. However, they will have the option of both home and institutional quarantine, as per the new guidelines.

Rajasthan on Sunday registered 355 cases which took the active case load to 1,572. Jaipur recorded a total of 224 cases. Its highest active caseload, till date, stands at 1,012.

