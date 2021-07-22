Scooter Braun ends 7 years of marriage with wife Yael Cohen

Washington [US], July 22 (ANI): Less than two weeks after fans first learned about Scooter Braun and Yael Cohen Braun's breakup, the music manager made their split official by filing for divorce.



According to People magazine, Scooter, who represents artists including Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, filed for divorce from businesswoman Cohen in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

TMZ had reported that Braun and Cohen have a prenup in place and that Braun has requested joint custody of their three children, which includes sons Jagger and Levi, along with their daughter Hart.

Braun's filing comes just 10 days after a source told People magazine that the couple was separating after seven years of marriage but still working through things.

The source, at the time, said, "Their friendship is the best it's ever been, but they're taking some time apart to sort things out. So many couples went through this during the pandemic. They love each other and just need some time apart and will hopefully bounce back for their kids."

In January 2014, at his LA home, Braun had proposed to Cohen, who founded and serves as the CEO of the charity health organisation F-- Cancer. They wed that July in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada.

In March 2020, Braun had raved about Cohen and spoke about his work-life balance on Ashley Graham's podcast 'Pretty Big Deal'.

He said, "I found that people who have a foundation of family -- whether it be with the family they make with their friends, the family they start, or the family they already had -- they're able to sustain a lot better because that's what really matters."

Braun later added, "I don't think I actually figured it out until I met my wife Yael."

He further continued talking about his wife and said, "There was my insecurities; I was having a lot of success and I was looking for what validated me. And then when I met her, I realized, between her and the kids, I don't need that validation anywhere anymore."

"I can just do good work and I can try and be kind to people. Other people's issues are not my issue. I can only control my own actions. But she kind of gave me that comfort that I'm enough," Braun concluded.

Earlier during the summer of 2019, Cohen had defended Braun after Taylor Swift slammed him for alleged "incessant, manipulative bullying" following his purchase of her musical catalogue. (ANI)

