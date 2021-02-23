Scott Disick introduces teen girlfriend Amelia Hamlin to kids

Los Angeles, Feb 23 (IANS) Television personality Scott Disick reportedly introduced his girlfriend, teen model Amelia Hamlin, to his three children -- Mason, Penelope and Reign -- in Miami. Scott shares custody of the children with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.

"Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick were seated between Hamlin and their dad, and were all acting upbeat, laughing and enjoying the sugar-rush. Scott and Amelia were super sweet and playful with all of the kids," a source told Page Six.