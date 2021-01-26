Scott Michael Foster joins Netflix's 'You' season 3

Washington [US], January 26 (ANI): American actor Scott Michael Foster has joined the cast of the insanely popular Netflix series 'You'. Foster will feature in the third season of the thriller series.



Foster, who is widely known for playing Nathaniel Plimpton II on the American musical comedy-drama 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend', will play Ryan, a local TV reporter in 'You' season three, reported Deadline.

According to the publication, Foster's character is a well-liked single father who has overcome a history of addiction. Ryan has secrets, including a controlling, calculating demeanor that he reserves for those closest to him and anyone who gets in his way.

Apart from Foster, the show's cast also recently added actor Scott Speedman, who will play Matthew, a successful and mysterious CEO and father who is masking a deep well of emotion underneath.

Other new cast members include Travis Van Winkle, Shalita Grant, and Saffron Burrows, Dylan Arnold and Tati Gabrielle.

Actors Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti star in the hit Netflix series about a charming serial killer named Joe (Badgley) who tends to kill the women he becomes obsessed with.

Season two of the much-talked-about show ended with Love (Pedretti) revealing herself to be equally psychotic and also pregnant. In season three, which is currently in production, Joe and Love are going to see if the suburban family life is meant for them.

Developed by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti, 'You' is based on Caroline Kepnes' bestselling books 'You' and 'Hidden Bodies'. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. (ANI)

