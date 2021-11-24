'Screen has missed you': Kiara Advani is all praise for Shahid Kapoor after release of 'Jersey' trailer

Kiara is all praise for Shahid after watching the intriguing trailer of 'Jersey', which was released by the makers on Tuesday.Taking to her Instagram story, Kiara shared the trailer video and wrote, "The screen has missed you SK! Looking forward to Jersey! I know how special this film is to you. @shahidkapoor."She also praised 'Jersey's leading lady--actor Mrunal Thakur and wished good luck to the entire team.Well, this just doesn't end here! Replying to his 'Preeti' (Kiara's character name in 'Kabir Singh') on his IG story, Shahid wrote, "Till we meet again Preeti ji," adding growing heart emoticons to it.The makers of Shahid's upcoming film 'Jersey' released the film's trailer on Tuesday.The cricket-themed film which also stars Mrunal Thakur is a remake of a Telugu National Award-winning movie of the same name.Apart from 'Jersey', Shahid is also set to star in filmmakers Raj and DK's upcoming OTT project which will also feature actor Raashi Khanna.He will also be seen in an action avatar in the new film titled 'Bull'. The upcoming film is set in the 1980s inspired by events from the life of Brigadier Bulsara. Debutant Aditya Nimbalkar will helm the project. (ANI)