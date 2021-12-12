Screen Scene: Piya Valecha recounts her journey in showbiz

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Actress Piya Valecha, who is currently seen essaying the role of a Bollywood actress Pooja Oberoi in the TV show 'Imlie', reveals how she started a career in acting even while holding an MBA degree.

She says: "I'm into acting now but many do not know I hold my MBA degree. My journey to acting was an unplanned one. I gave it a thought after I was frequently asked if I'm into modelling. I shifted to Mumbai for my internship in a bank here. I remember being a fitness freak when I joined a gym here, many people used to suggest that I try acting. And I was offered a project from which I earned a handsome amount. And that's how I gave thought to acting and started going for auditions on the weekends. I got to feature in many popular shows and I got into a full time acting career."