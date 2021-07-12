Script changed for Dhanush-Selvaraghavan film? ‘Raayan’ is the new title?

The hot buzz is that the script of Dhanush's new film with Selvaraghavan has been changed.
Earlier, we had reported that the title of the film will be changed as Thanu felt that Naane Varuven doesn't have any mass value. But now, sources say that the producer didn't like the script of Selvaraghavan as it's too arty and now the director has come up with a new script
The title of the new film is said to be Raayan, a gangster flick. The team wants to keep these facts under wrap as the news on scrapping the initial script would affect their overall business.
Thanu has liked the new script as it has enough mass appeal and given his nod. The core technical team remains the same, Yuvan will be composing the music and Aravind Krishna will be cranking the camera.