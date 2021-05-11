Script writer Dennis Joseph is no more

Dennis Joseph, who is regarded as one of the most prolific scriptwriters in Malayalam cinema, passed away following cardiac arrest. He was 63.
Dennis was one of the busiest script writers in the 1980s and 1990s and has written several scripts that were crucial in the careers of several stars, including superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal.
He was a journalist before becoming a script writer. Jeasy’s Eeran Sandhya (1985) was his first script. Nirakkoottu came next. Shyama, Rajavinte Makan, Bhoomiyile Rajakkanmar, New Delhi, Sangham, Nair Saab, No.20 Madras Mail, Kottayam Kunjachan, Indrajaalam and Akashadhoothu include some of the blockbusters that he wrote.
Dennis made his directorial debut in 1988 with Manu Uncle. He has also directed Adharvam, Appu, Thudarkkatha and Agrajan.
He was planning to write the script for director Omar Lulu’s Power Star. He is survived by his wife Leena and children Elizabeth, Rosy and Jose.