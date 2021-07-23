Sean Penn refuses to return to work until 'Gaslit' cast&crew get Covid jabs

Los Angeles, July 23 (IANS) Actor filmmaker Sean Penn will not resume work on the series "Gaslit" until the entire cast and crew get Covid-19 vaccines.

NBCUniversal, the studio for "Gaslit", imposed obligatory vaccines for "Zone A" cast and crew members (those in close proximity during production), and provided an on-site vaccination clinic for those involved with the production as Penn has put his foot down, reports variety.com